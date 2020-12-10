Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) and Personalis (PSNL)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) and Personalis (PSNL).

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to G1 Therapeutics, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 46.8% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for G1 Therapeutics with a $59.00 average price target, representing a 201.2% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Personalis (PSNL)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Personalis. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.00.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 56.0% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Personalis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.80.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.