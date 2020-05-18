Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Fresenius Medical Care (FMS), Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) and Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fresenius Medical Care (FMS), Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) and Aprea Therapeutics (APRE).

Fresenius Medical Care (FMS)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Fresenius Medical Care on May 14 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 60.0% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

Fresenius Medical Care has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.93, which is a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.70 price target.

Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

In a report issued on May 14, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Hookipa Pharma, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 57.6% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hookipa Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00, representing a 55.9% upside. In a report issued on May 15, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

In a report issued on May 15, Gregory Renza from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aprea Therapeutics, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 51.0% and a 63.4% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Iterum Therapeutics.

Aprea Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.00.

