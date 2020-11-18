Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: FibroGen (FGEN), VBI Vaccines (VBIV) and Brainsway (BWAY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on FibroGen (FGEN), VBI Vaccines (VBIV) and Brainsway (BWAY).

FibroGen (FGEN)

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on FibroGen. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 62.6% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

FibroGen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.00.

VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 53.1% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VBI Vaccines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

Brainsway (BWAY)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Brainsway today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.33, close to its 52-week low of $5.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 69.8% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Brainsway has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00, which is a 74.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $13.00 price target.

