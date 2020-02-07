Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Exelixis (EXEL), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Zogenix (ZGNX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Exelixis (EXEL), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Zogenix (ZGNX).

Exelixis (EXEL)

In a report released yesterday, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Exelixis. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exelixis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.71, which is a 28.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter maintained a Hold rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 136.9% and a 100.0% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Axsome Therapeutics, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.60.

Zogenix (ZGNX)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Zogenix today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.86, close to its 52-week low of $32.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 46.5% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zogenix with a $56.75 average price target, representing a 48.6% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

