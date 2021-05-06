Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: ESSA Pharma (EPIX) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on ESSA Pharma (EPIX) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA).

ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach assigned a Buy rating to ESSA Pharma today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.98, close to its 52-week high of $32.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 39.2% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

ESSA Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00, implying a 33.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Intellia Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 44.9% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intellia Therapeutics with a $86.17 average price target.

