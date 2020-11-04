Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Encompass Health (EHC), PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) and AbbVie (ABBV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Encompass Health (EHC), PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) and AbbVie (ABBV).

Encompass Health (EHC)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Encompass Health on October 30 and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 64.0% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Acadia Healthcare, and Tenet Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Encompass Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $81.50, which is a 27.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

In a report issued on October 30, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on PTC Therapeutics, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.87, close to its 52-week high of $59.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 47.1% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

PTC Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.90, which is a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

AbbVie (ABBV)

In a report issued on November 1, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie, with a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $87.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.2% and a 31.4% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AbbVie is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $112.00, implying a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

