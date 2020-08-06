Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA), Perrigo Company (PRGO) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA), Perrigo Company (PRGO) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD).

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Hold rating on Enanta Pharmaceuticals on August 4 and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 51.6% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.00, implying a 28.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Perrigo Company (PRGO)

In a report released yesterday, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Perrigo Company, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.2% and a 33.2% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Perrigo Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 32.7% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Iterum Therapeutics, and Aptose Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.36, representing a 31.1% upside. In a report issued on July 21, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ACAD: