Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Dexcom (DXCM), Haemonetics (HAE) and DaVita (DVA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dexcom (DXCM), Haemonetics (HAE) and DaVita (DVA).

Dexcom (DXCM)

In a report released yesterday, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Dexcom, with a price target of $449.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $410.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 74.7% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

Dexcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $462.00, a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $500.00 price target.

Haemonetics (HAE)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Haemonetics, with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $135.81, close to its 52-week high of $142.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 73.6% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Haemonetics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $155.83, representing a 14.8% upside. In a report issued on February 2, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

DaVita (DVA)

In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on DaVita. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $113.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 65.3% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, Acadia Healthcare, and AmerisourceBergen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DaVita is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $135.50.

