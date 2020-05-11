Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY), Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) and Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY), Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) and Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX).

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

In a report issued on May 8, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on DENTSPLY SIRONA, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 55.2% success rate. Valiquette covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Molina Healthcare, and Community Health.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.33, a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

Barclays analyst Peter Lawson maintained a Buy rating on Syndax Pharmaceuticals on May 8 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Lawson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 49.1% success rate. Lawson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Springworks Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Syndax Pharmaceuticals with a $20.17 average price target, a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

Barclays analyst Gena Wang maintained a Buy rating on Orchard Therapeutics on May 8 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Wang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 53.1% success rate. Wang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orchard Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.25, a 100.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.