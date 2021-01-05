Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) and Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) and Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA).

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Hold rating on DENTSPLY SIRONA today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 60.9% and a 51.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DENTSPLY SIRONA is a Hold with an average price target of $54.50.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Hold rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 62.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals with a $12.60 average price target, implying a 39.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 24, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 46.3% and a 68.9% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.86, which is a 92.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.