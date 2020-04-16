Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Danaher (DHR), Theratechnologies (THTX) and Galapagos (GLPG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Danaher (DHR), Theratechnologies (THTX) and Galapagos (GLPG).

Danaher (DHR)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on Danaher yesterday and set a price target of $159.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 48.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Danaher has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $163.44, implying a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $187.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Theratechnologies (THTX)

In a report issued on April 14, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Theratechnologies, with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.00, close to its 52-week low of $1.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 52.8% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Theratechnologies with a $6.83 average price target.

Galapagos (GLPG)

Nomura analyst Christopher Marai maintained a Buy rating on Galapagos on April 14 and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $204.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 45.9% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Galapagos has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $230.50, representing a 12.2% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $232.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.