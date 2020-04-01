Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Danaher (DHR), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) and CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Danaher (DHR), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) and CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX).

Danaher (DHR)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on Danaher yesterday and set a price target of $157.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $134.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 48.9% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Danaher is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $165.70, implying a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $187.00 price target.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Hold rating on Amneal Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.30, close to its 52-week low of $2.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -17.9% and a 22.3% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amneal Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $4.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

Nomura analyst Christopher Marai maintained a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 43.8% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CytomX Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.25, representing an 112.7% upside. In a report issued on March 24, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $10.00 price target.

