Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) and Viewray (VRAY)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) and Viewray (VRAY).

CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 40.1% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

Viewray (VRAY)

In a report released yesterday, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Viewray. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 56.9% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viewray is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.88.

