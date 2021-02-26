Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR).

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Cytokinetics, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 48.9% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Autolus Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cytokinetics with a $29.50 average price target, a 43.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Voyager Therapeutics, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.23, close to its 52-week low of $6.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 46.8% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Frequency Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Voyager Therapeutics with a $8.64 average price target, a 31.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $6.00 price target.

