Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP), Alcon (ALC) and Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP), Alcon (ALC) and Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX).

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

In a report released yesterday, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $107.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 48.2% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Crispr Therapeutics AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $165.29, representing a 46.9% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $172.00 price target.

Alcon (ALC)

Kepler Capital analyst Maja Pataki maintained a Sell rating on Alcon on May 5 and set a price target of CHF48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $69.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Pataki has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.4% and a 36.3% success rate. Pataki covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips, and Tecan Group AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alcon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.92.

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Karuna Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 44.9% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Karuna Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $155.71, a 55.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

