Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Cooper Co (COO), Biogen (BIIB) and Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cooper Co (COO), Biogen (BIIB) and Cardiovascular Systems (CSII).

Cooper Co (COO)

In a report released yesterday, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cooper Co. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $375.44, close to its 52-week high of $389.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 71.1% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cooper Co with a $384.60 average price target, representing a 2.2% upside. In a report issued on January 25, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $445.00 price target.

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Sell rating on Biogen. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $263.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 57.3% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Hold with an average price target of $297.26.

Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Cardiovascular Systems. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 73.1% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cardiovascular Systems with a $48.25 average price target.

