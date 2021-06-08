Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST), Myovant Sciences (MYOV) and Surgalign Holdings (SRGA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST), Myovant Sciences (MYOV) and Surgalign Holdings (SRGA).

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

In a report issued on April 15, Reni Benjamin from JMP Securities maintained a Hold rating on Constellation Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Benjamin is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.6% and a 34.4% success rate. Benjamin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Bicycle Therapeutics, and Sutro Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Constellation Pharmaceuticals with a $39.88 average price target, which is a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $34.00 price target.

Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler reiterated a Buy rating on Myovant Sciences on May 28 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 45.1% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Aquestive Therapeutics, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Myovant Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.60, a 52.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Robert W. Baird also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Surgalign Holdings (SRGA)

JMP Securities analyst David Turkaly reiterated a Buy rating on Surgalign Holdings on May 28 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.70, close to its 52-week low of $1.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Turkaly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 56.6% success rate. Turkaly covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Integra Lifesciences, and OrthoPediatrics.

Surgalign Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

