Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Orthofix (OFIX) and Antibe Therapeutics (OtherATBPF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Orthofix (OFIX) and Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF).

Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Clovis Oncology yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 49.6% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clovis Oncology with a $18.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Orthofix (OFIX)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Hold rating on Orthofix yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.96, close to its 52-week low of $39.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 67.8% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Orthofix with a $42.00 average price target, implying a -4.1% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Douglas Loe maintained a Buy rating on Antibe Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of C$1.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 37.3% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, Cipher Pharmaceuticals, and Oncolytics Biotech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Antibe Therapeutics with a $1.05 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.