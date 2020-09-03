Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Clovis Oncology (CLVS) and BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Clovis Oncology (CLVS) and BioNTech SE (BNTX).

Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

In a report issued on August 27, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Clovis Oncology, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.32, close to its 52-week low of $2.93.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 48.3% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Clovis Oncology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50.

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on BioNTech SE on August 20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 55.7% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioNTech SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.42, which is a 47.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

