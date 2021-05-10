Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Cigna (CI), Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) and Endo International (ENDP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Cigna (CI), Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) and Endo International (ENDP).

Cigna (CI)

In a report released today, John Ransom from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Cigna, with a price target of $317.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $261.18, close to its 52-week high of $263.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 65.4% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alignment Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Oak Street Health.

Cigna has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $280.17, which is a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $294.00 price target.

Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)

In a report issued on May 7, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 41.1% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kadmon Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.75, which is a 244.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Endo International (ENDP)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Endo International. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.5% and a 41.3% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Endo International is a Hold with an average price target of $8.38.

