Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE).

Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Cellectar Biosciences today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.14, close to its 52-week low of $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 50.8% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Cellectar Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.67.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins reiterated a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 33.3% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SAGE Therapeutics with a $71.23 average price target, a -5.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Leerink Partners also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

