Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) and Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) and Acer Therapeutics (ACER).

Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Cellectar Biosciences today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.99.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 59.2% and a 59.9% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cellectar Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.25.

Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Acer Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 52.1% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acer Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

