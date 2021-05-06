Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO), Zoetis (ZTS) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO), Zoetis (ZTS) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE).

Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on Catalyst Biosciences today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.53, close to its 52-week low of $4.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 40.9% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, representing a 333.8% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Zoetis (ZTS)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Zoetis. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $167.52, close to its 52-week high of $176.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.8% and a 41.0% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zoetis with a $186.80 average price target.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Bluebird Bio. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.67, close to its 52-week low of $24.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 60.1% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Bluebird Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.69, which is a 46.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

