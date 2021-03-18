Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Castle Biosciences (CSTL), NuVasive (NUVA) and Incyte (INCY)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Castle Biosciences (CSTL), NuVasive (NUVA) and Incyte (INCY).

Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

In a report released yesterday, Catherine Ramsey Schulte from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Castle Biosciences, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $65.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Schulte is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.5% and a 76.4% success rate. Schulte covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Twist Bioscience, NanoString Tech, and Exact Sciences.

Castle Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.50, implying a 40.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

NuVasive (NUVA)

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter reiterated a Buy rating on NuVasive today and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.80, close to its 52-week high of $68.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 70.9% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Globus Medical.

NuVasive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.00.

Incyte (INCY)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Sell rating on Incyte, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $80.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 61.8% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Mirati Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Incyte with a $97.00 average price target.

