Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Cardiovascular Systems (CSII), Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) and Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII), Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) and Intercept Pharma (ICPT).

Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

Northland Securities analyst James Terwilliger maintained a Buy rating on Cardiovascular Systems today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 67.6% success rate. Terwilliger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Infusystems Holdings, and Sensus Healthcare.

Cardiovascular Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.67, which is a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on Oncternal Therapeutics today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.9% and a 32.5% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oncternal Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.50, which is a 165.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Intercept Pharma today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.01, close to its 52-week low of $16.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 38.5% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intercept Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.38, which is an 116.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

