Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Carbios SA (OtherCOOSF) and Innate Pharma (IPHA)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Carbios SA (COOSF) and Innate Pharma (IPHA).
Carbios SA (COOSF)
Carbios SA received a Hold rating and a EUR22.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Christian Faitz on November 17. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.43.
According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 44.6% success rate. Faitz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant AG, and LANXESS.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Carbios SA with a $26.05 average price target.
Innate Pharma (IPHA)
Innate Pharma received a Buy rating and a EUR6.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain on November 17. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.02.
Choplain has an average return of 24.4% when recommending Innate Pharma.
According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is ranked #2606 out of 7090 analysts.
Innate Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.03, representing an 83.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.
