Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Bristol Myers (BMY), SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) and Nucana (NCNA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Bristol Myers (BMY), SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) and Nucana (NCNA).

Bristol Myers (BMY)

In a report issued on April 10, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 61.9% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bristol Myers is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $78.50.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $76.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 52.8% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SAGE Therapeutics with a $98.17 average price target.

Nucana (NCNA)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Nucana, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.32, close to its 52-week low of $4.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 43.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nucana with a $14.50 average price target.

