Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) and BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) and BioNTech SE (BNTX).

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 51.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BridgeBio Pharma with a $48.00 average price target, which is a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on BioNTech SE. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 54.3% and a 74.6% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioNTech SE with a $87.60 average price target.

