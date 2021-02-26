Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) and VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) and VBI Vaccines (VBIV).

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $70.68, close to its 52-week high of $73.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 65.0% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Allogene Therapeutics, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

BridgeBio Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.44, implying a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Amneal Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.0% and a 43.4% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Teva Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amneal Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.75.

VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 56.2% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

VBI Vaccines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00, an 111.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

