Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) and Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) and Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM).

Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Biospecifics Technologies today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.58, close to its 52-week high of $66.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 61.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biospecifics Technologies with a $90.00 average price target.

Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics received a Hold rating from H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.54, close to its 52-week low of $1.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 44.2% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Iterum Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.75, implying a 227.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $2.00 price target.

