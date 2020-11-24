Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: BioNTech SE (BNTX), Moderna (MRNA) and Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BioNTech SE (BNTX), Moderna (MRNA) and Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR).

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

In a report released today, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on BioNTech SE, with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $102.02, close to its 52-week high of $115.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 58.3% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genocea Biosciences, Nektar Therapeutics, and iTeos Therapeutics.

BioNTech SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.43, implying a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Moderna (MRNA)

In a report released today, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners maintained a Sell rating on Moderna, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $99.16, close to its 52-week high of $103.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 48.6% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moderna is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $106.15.

Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

In a report released today, Vikram Purohit from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Kymera Therapeutics, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Purohit is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -21.2% and a 18.2% success rate. Purohit covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Theravance Biopharma, Foghorn Therapeutics, and Axsome Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kymera Therapeutics with a $46.00 average price target.

