Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), Tivity Health (TVTY) and Amgen (AMGN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), Tivity Health (TVTY) and Amgen (AMGN).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

In a report released yesterday, Martin Auster from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $114.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 57.8% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Cyclerion Therapeutics.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.18, implying a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Tivity Health (TVTY)

In a report released yesterday, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Tivity Health, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 61.1% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Owens & Minor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tivity Health with a $12.33 average price target, implying a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released today, Evan Seigerman from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Amgen, with a price target of $252.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $228.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 75.0% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Aimmune Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $251.20 average price target.

