Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Biogen (BIIB) and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Biogen (BIIB) and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR).

Biogen (BIIB)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps reiterated a Hold rating on Biogen on November 9. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $243.21, close to its 52-week low of $223.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 40.4% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $293.71, a 20.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $268.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh maintained a Buy rating on Nektar Therapeutics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 63.5% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics, and Beyondspring.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nektar Therapeutics with a $28.20 average price target, implying a 63.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.