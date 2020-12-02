Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Biogen (BIIB) and Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Biogen (BIIB) and Aptose Biosciences (APTO).

Biogen (BIIB)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Hold rating on Biogen on November 30 and set a price target of $256.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $243.16, close to its 52-week low of $223.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 49.0% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $293.74, which is a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences on November 30 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 68.3% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Aprea Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptose Biosciences with a $10.57 average price target, implying a 54.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 17, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.