Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Axcella Health (AXLA) and Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Axcella Health (AXLA) and Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM).
Axcella Health (AXLA)
B Riley Financial Inc. analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Axcella Health today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.71.
According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 46.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.
Axcella Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.80.
Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)
H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Iterum Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.47.
According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 40.2% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Iterum Therapeutics with a $2.00 average price target.
