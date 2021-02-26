Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) and Personalis (PSNL)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) and Personalis (PSNL).

Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

In a report released yesterday, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Assembly Biosciences, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.53, close to its 52-week low of $4.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.9% and a 47.0% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Unity Biotechnology, and Coherus Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Personalis (PSNL)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Personalis. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.68.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 62.6% and a 62.6% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Personalis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.00.

