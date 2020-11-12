Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Ascendis Pharma (ASND), Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) and Alcon (ALC)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ascendis Pharma (ASND), Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) and Alcon (ALC).

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma today and set a price target of $191.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $160.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 53.3% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Chinook Therapeutics.

Ascendis Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $189.25, representing a 16.1% upside. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $178.00 price target.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

In a report released today, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $65.15, close to its 52-week high of $71.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 69.4% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Blueprint Medicines, and Mirati Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.17.

Alcon (ALC)

In a report released today, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Alcon, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.90, close to its 52-week high of $68.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 68.8% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Alcon with a $63.59 average price target, a -4.4% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Guggenheim also downgraded the stock to Hold.

