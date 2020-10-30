Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Anthem (ANTM), Teladoc (TDOC) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Anthem (ANTM), Teladoc (TDOC) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST).

Anthem (ANTM)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Anthem on October 28 and set a price target of $331.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $273.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 64.0% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anthem is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $343.50, a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $338.00 price target.

Teladoc (TDOC)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Buy rating on Teladoc on October 28 and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $217.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 57.6% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

Teladoc has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $252.24, implying a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $262.00 price target.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Constellation Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.71, close to its 52-week low of $12.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 40.2% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.33.

