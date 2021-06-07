Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX), Argenx Se (ARGX) and Orasure Technologies (OSUR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX), Argenx Se (ARGX) and Orasure Technologies (OSUR).

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Amneal Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.9% and a 42.9% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.13.

Argenx Se (ARGX)

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Argenx Se. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $260.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 50.7% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Argenx Se has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $316.23, a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $346.00 price target.

Orasure Technologies (OSUR)

In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Orasure Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.68, close to its 52-week low of $8.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 48.8% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeoGenomics, Progenity, and CareDx.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orasure Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

