Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Amgen (AMGN), Natera (NTRA) and NuVasive (NUVA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amgen (AMGN), Natera (NTRA) and NuVasive (NUVA).

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Amgen, with a price target of $252.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $227.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $269.69, which is a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Natera (NTRA)

In a report released today, Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Natera, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $122.78, close to its 52-week high of $127.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Savant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 72.7% success rate. Savant covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Pacific Biosciences, and NanoString Tech.

Natera has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.00, representing a 19.9% upside. In a report issued on February 16, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

NuVasive (NUVA)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Hold rating on NuVasive today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 73.8% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NuVasive with a $62.88 average price target, implying a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

