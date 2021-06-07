Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Amgen (AMGN), Gilead Sciences (GILD) and RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amgen (AMGN), Gilead Sciences (GILD) and RedHill Biopharma (RDHL).

Amgen (AMGN)

BMO Capital analyst Do Kim maintained a Buy rating on Amgen today and set a price target of $301.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $236.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 52.4% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $245.29 average price target, a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $255.00 price target.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

BMO Capital analyst Matthew Luchini maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 51.0% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Applied Genetic Technologies, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Gilead Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.58.

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on RedHill Biopharma, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 45.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

RedHill Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.60, a 177.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, WBB Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

