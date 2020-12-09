Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Amgen (AMGN), Agios Pharma (AGIO) and Genmab (GMAB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Amgen (AMGN), Agios Pharma (AGIO) and Genmab (GMAB).

Amgen (AMGN)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Hold rating on Amgen today and set a price target of $253.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $228.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 47.9% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $259.39.

Agios Pharma (AGIO)

In a report released today, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Agios Pharma, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 68.5% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Agios Pharma with a $66.86 average price target, a 69.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Genmab (GMAB)

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Hold rating on Genmab today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.65, close to its 52-week high of $39.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 69.2% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Five Prime Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genmab with a $38.75 average price target.

