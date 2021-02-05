Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Baxter International (BAX) and Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Baxter International (BAX) and Gilead Sciences (GILD).

AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

In a report released today, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on AmerisourceBergen, with a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $110.19, close to its 52-week high of $112.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 69.8% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as 1Life Healthcare, Tivity Health, and McKesson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AmerisourceBergen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.63, representing a 12.9% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Baxter International (BAX)

Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 73.2% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baxter International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.33, implying a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Credit Suisse analyst Evan Seigerman maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 53.1% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Galera Therapeutics, and Mirati Therapeutics.

Gilead Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.00, representing a 14.5% upside. In a report issued on February 1, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

