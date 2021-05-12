Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and RegenXBio (RGNX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and RegenXBio (RGNX).

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Alnylam Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $133.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 36.7% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $167.36, implying a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $144.00 price target.

RegenXBio (RGNX)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on RegenXBio today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 60.3% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

RegenXBio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.75, implying a 48.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

