Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE).

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Hold rating to Alnylam Pharma today and set a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $130.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 37.9% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alnylam Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $166.55.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 47.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aeglea Biotherapeutics with a $16.20 average price target, representing a 90.4% upside. In a report issued on October 23, LifeSci Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

