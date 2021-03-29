Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Alkermes (ALKS), Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Alkermes (ALKS), Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE).

Alkermes (ALKS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Alkermes, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 52.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alkermes is a Hold with an average price target of $23.20.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma, with a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $136.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 43.9% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Precision BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alnylam Pharma with a $178.80 average price target, which is a 33.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Chardan Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.98, close to its 52-week low of $24.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 48.5% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bluebird Bio with a $44.75 average price target, representing a 49.0% upside. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

