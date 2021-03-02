Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) and Athenex (ATNX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) and Athenex (ATNX).

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to Agile Therapeutics today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 51.4% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Viridian Therapeutics, and CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agile Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

Athenex (ATNX)

Athenex received a Hold rating from Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.46, close to its 52-week low of $5.24.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 59.2% and a 59.9% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Athenex with a $7.75 average price target, implying a 42.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

