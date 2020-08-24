Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Aerie Pharma (AERI), Bristol Myers (BMY) and Brainsway (BWAY)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aerie Pharma (AERI), Bristol Myers (BMY) and Brainsway (BWAY).

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Aerie Pharma today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.04, close to its 52-week low of $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.3% and a 41.3% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, ANI Pharmaceuticals, and Antares Pharma.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.57.

Bristol Myers (BMY)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 63.4% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Allogene Therapeutics, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bristol Myers with a $69.40 average price target, implying an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Brainsway (BWAY)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Brainsway today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 70.6% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brainsway is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.50, implying a 36.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

