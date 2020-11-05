Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) and Siemens Healthineers AG (OtherSEMHF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) and Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF).

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy maintained a Buy rating on Actinium Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.8% and a 54.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Actinium Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.75, representing a 272.6% upside. In a report released today, Alliance Global Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

Independent Research analyst Tobias Gottschalt maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Healthineers AG today and set a price target of EUR40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Gottschalt is ranked #5755 out of 7028 analysts.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.93, representing a 15.0% upside. In a report issued on October 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR42.00 price target.

