Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

In a report released yesterday, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 46.1% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Revance Therapeutics, and Axsome Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals with a $60.86 average price target, implying a 22.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 48.8% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crispr Therapeutics AG, Frequency Therapeutics, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.00.

